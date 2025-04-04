The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.60 (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.60 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 5th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%.

The PNC Financial Services Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. The PNC Financial Services Group has a dividend payout ratio of 36.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect The PNC Financial Services Group to earn $17.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.0%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 9.1 %

NYSE PNC opened at $160.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $143.52 and a 12 month high of $216.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $185.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.88, for a total transaction of $239,556.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526,313 shares in the company, valued at $101,515,251.44. The trade was a 0.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 12,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,320,739 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PNC. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Compass Point upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.65.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

