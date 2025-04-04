Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 49.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,123 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 0.6% of Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 5,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.90, for a total value of $1,143,466.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,381 shares in the company, valued at $4,429,199.90. The trade was a 20.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $12,359,426.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,234 shares in the company, valued at $11,183,398.72. This trade represents a 52.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 113,471 shares of company stock worth $23,426,451. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $201.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $356.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.88, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $200.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.66. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $153.58 and a one year high of $218.66.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.82). AbbVie had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 296.28%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 273.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on AbbVie from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up from $218.00) on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.45.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AbbVie

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.