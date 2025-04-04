Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Down 0% – Here’s Why

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) were down 0% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $100.76 and last traded at $102.74. Approximately 5,757,716 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 43,254,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Melius lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Summit Insights upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.72.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $151.61 billion, a PE ratio of 94.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.56.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Philip Guido acquired 4,645 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. This represents a 16.09 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the third quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 2,920 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.6% during the third quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,038 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 1,767 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

