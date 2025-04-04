Toy Stocks To Watch Now – April 3rd

Costco Wholesale, Walmart, and Target are the three Toy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Toy stocks are shares that investors often treat more like speculative playthings rather than serious, long?term investments. These stocks tend to be highly volatile and driven largely by market sentiment or hype, and while the term can sometimes refer to companies in the toy industry, it is more commonly used to describe investments that behave more like trading curiosities than stable, fundamentally based assets. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Toy stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $6.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $971.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,951,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,357. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $697.27 and a 1 year high of $1,078.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $988.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $947.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COST

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE WMT traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,878,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,014,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart has a 52-week low of $58.56 and a 52-week high of $105.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $11.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,138,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,257,603. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.54. Target has a 12-month low of $93.03 and a 12-month high of $177.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TGT

Further Reading