VF (NYSE:VFC) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

VF Corporation (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.46 and last traded at $10.57, with a volume of 3023015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VFC shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of VF in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of VF in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Argus raised VF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of VF in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of VF from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

Get VF alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VFC

VF Stock Down 2.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

VF (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The textile maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.28. VF had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that VF Corporation will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. VF’s payout ratio is currently -30.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of VF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,874,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,153,000 after buying an additional 211,440 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new stake in VF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,878,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its stake in VF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 256,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 16,431 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of VF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 6,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of VF by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

VF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VF Corp. engages in the business of producing and marketing apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, Work, and Other. The Outdoor segment includes authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands such as performance-based and outdoor apparel, footwear, and equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.