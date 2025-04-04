Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Lennar (LEN)

Lennar (NYSE: LEN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/29/2025 – Lennar was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/25/2025 – Lennar had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $141.00 to $120.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/25/2025 – Lennar had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $141.00 to $128.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/24/2025 – Lennar had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $125.00 to $122.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/24/2025 – Lennar had its “in-line” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $131.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $159.00.

3/24/2025 – Lennar had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $121.00 to $110.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/24/2025 – Lennar had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $183.00 to $164.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2025 – Lennar had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $140.00 to $130.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/18/2025 – Lennar had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $125.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2025 – Lennar had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $158.00 price target on the stock.

3/11/2025 – Lennar was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $141.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $152.00.

3/6/2025 – Lennar was upgraded by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/18/2025 – Lennar had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $130.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/11/2025 – Lennar had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $170.00 to $152.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/6/2025 – Lennar had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $130.00 to $125.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE LEN traded up $5.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.89. 2,220,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,493,987. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 4.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.44. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $104.15 and a twelve month high of $187.61.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The construction company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at $533,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 5.9% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 19,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 1.3% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 9,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $652,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 136.7% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

