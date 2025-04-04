Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.37 and last traded at $10.50, with a volume of 18030 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.84.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.70. The company has a market cap of $604.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. Patria Investments’s payout ratio is currently 120.00%.
Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.
