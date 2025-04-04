Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.37 and last traded at $10.50, with a volume of 18030 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.84.

Patria Investments Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.70. The company has a market cap of $604.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Patria Investments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. Patria Investments’s payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Patria Investments

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Patria Investments in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Patria Investments in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Patria Investments in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Patria Investments in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Patria Investments in the third quarter valued at $107,000. 96.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

