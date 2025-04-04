Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $66.97 and last traded at $67.73, with a volume of 4016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.24.
Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Down 4.7 %
The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.16.
Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.4178 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF
About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF
Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.
