Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.75 and last traded at $7.78, with a volume of 23062 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.20.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TALO shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Talos Energy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Stephens decreased their price target on Talos Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.56.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the third quarter worth $31,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 787.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 182.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

