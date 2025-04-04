Prudential PLC Sells 38,537 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Prudential PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 257,015 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 38,537 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 0.5% of Prudential PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $103,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 6,990 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Tesla by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,305 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Finance LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $388.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Tesla from $259.00 to $225.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Benchmark started coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.63, for a total transaction of $41,163,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,802. This represents a 94.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.56, for a total transaction of $2,894,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,965 shares in the company, valued at $45,063,565.40. The trade was a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 477,228 shares of company stock worth $166,849,043. 20.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $267.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $309.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $322.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The firm has a market cap of $859.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.02, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

