Agriculture Stocks To Follow Today – April 1st

Deere & Company, Chubb, Apollo Global Management, Corteva, and Norfolk Southern are the five Agriculture stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Agriculture stocks refer to the shares of companies that are primarily involved in various aspects of farming, including crop production, livestock management, and the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and supplies. These stocks offer investors exposure to the agricultural sector, which plays a crucial role in the global food supply chain and may benefit from trends such as increasing food demand and advancements in farming technology. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Agriculture stocks within the last several days.

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

DE traded up $6.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $476.16. 657,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,422,610. The company’s 50-day moving average is $477.56 and its 200 day moving average is $440.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.01. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $340.20 and a 52 week high of $515.05.

Chubb (CB)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

NYSE:CB traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $301.70. The company had a trading volume of 790,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,919. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $279.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.51. The firm has a market cap of $120.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chubb has a 52 week low of $238.85 and a 52 week high of $304.34.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Shares of APO stock traded down $1.06 on Tuesday, reaching $135.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,417,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,601,006. The stock has a market cap of $77.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Apollo Global Management has a 1 year low of $95.11 and a 1 year high of $189.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.76.

Corteva (CTVA)

Corteva, Inc. operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

NYSE:CTVA traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $63.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,866,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,497,283. Corteva has a 52-week low of $50.01 and a 52-week high of $66.24. The stock has a market cap of $43.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.19.

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Shares of NSC traded down $2.16 on Tuesday, reaching $234.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,743. Norfolk Southern has a 12-month low of $206.71 and a 12-month high of $277.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.93.

