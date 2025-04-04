Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,289,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,243,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,229 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $5,226,989,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,613,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,620,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806,927 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 46,887,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,060,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,610 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,929,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,886,769,000 after purchasing an additional 297,858 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $37.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $282.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $34.15 and a 52 week high of $48.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.91.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $25.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Hsbc Global Res raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.45.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

