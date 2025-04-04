Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 185.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 378.6% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the fourth quarter worth approximately $582,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter.

GE Vernova Price Performance

Shares of GEV stock opened at $297.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $337.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $324.45. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.00 and a 1-year high of $447.50. The company has a market cap of $81.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.48.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on GEV. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on GE Vernova from $385.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial set a $440.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $487.00 to $427.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, New Street Research set a $380.00 price target on GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.20.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

