Kidder Stephen W Sells 920 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Kidder Stephen W lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 1.5% of Kidder Stephen W’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Somerville Kurt F grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 42,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 4,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA raised its holdings in Chevron by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 3,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 18,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broderick Brian C boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 29,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,422,062.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,192.50. This represents a 89.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Trading Down 6.3 %

NYSE CVX opened at $155.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.10. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $135.37 and a twelve month high of $168.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $274.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $1.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on Chevron

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.