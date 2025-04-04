Barclays Lowers Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Price Target to $90.00

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Barclays from $100.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 53.59% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Melius downgraded Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Vertiv from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.67.

VRT traded down $8.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.60. 4,311,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,800,253. Vertiv has a 52-week low of $57.08 and a 52-week high of $155.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 45.55, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a return on equity of 61.41% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Vertiv by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after buying an additional 7,783 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 531.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vertiv during the third quarter valued at about $516,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Vertiv by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after buying an additional 6,564 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Vertiv by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

