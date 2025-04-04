American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Given New $82.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.35% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on American International Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.12.

Shares of NYSE AIG traded down $4.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.72. The company had a trading volume of 519,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,375,359. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.63. American International Group has a twelve month low of $69.00 and a twelve month high of $88.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). American International Group had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John G. Rice purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,000. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American International Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 60.7% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

