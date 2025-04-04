Conquis Financial LLC Invests $473,000 in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Conquis Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 62,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,077,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Yoffe Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,657,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 94,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,345,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 559,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,068,000 after purchasing an additional 266,844 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 5.0 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $263.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $244.57 and a 52-week high of $303.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.9854 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.95.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

