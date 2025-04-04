Prudential PLC Increases Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Prudential PLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $21,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP George Fennell sold 9,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total value of $4,618,824.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,781,645.28. The trade was a 54.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.94, for a total transaction of $1,397,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,242.34. This trade represents a 49.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IDXX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $559.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $481.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $533.75.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $410.76 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $398.50 and a fifty-two week high of $548.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $436.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $441.13.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

