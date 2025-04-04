Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,559 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,998 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,559 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Corning by 202.4% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Trading Down 9.1 %

Shares of GLW opened at $42.33 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $30.72 and a twelve month high of $55.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.99. The company has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 3.86%. As a group, analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 193.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on GLW. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Corning from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Corning from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.31.

View Our Latest Research Report on GLW

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 2,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $110,162.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric S. Musser sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $1,557,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 152,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,940,852.48. The trade was a 16.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.