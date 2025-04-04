Dollarama (DOL) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Dollarama (TSE: DOL) in the last few weeks:

4/2/2025 – Dollarama had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$150.00 to C$160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/28/2025 – Dollarama was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$166.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$156.00.

3/27/2025 – Dollarama was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/25/2025 – Dollarama had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$140.00 to C$146.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/20/2025 – Dollarama had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$149.00 to C$156.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/14/2025 – Dollarama had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$154.00 to C$160.00.

Dollarama Stock Performance

Shares of TSE DOL traded down C$0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$159.37. The stock had a trading volume of 197,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,464. Dollarama Inc. has a twelve month low of C$107.80 and a twelve month high of C$174.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$146.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$143.32. The company has a market cap of C$44.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56.

Dollarama Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.1058 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. This is an increase from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 18th. Dollarama’s payout ratio is presently 9.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nicolas Hien sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$139.60, for a total transaction of C$1,256,386.50. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Dollarama Inc is a Canada-based company principally engaged in operating discount retail stores. The company provides a broad range of everyday consumer products, general merchandise, and seasonal items, with merchandise at low fixed price points. General merchandise and consumer products jointly account for the majority of the company’s product offerings.

