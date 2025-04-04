BloombergSen Inc. Has $1.69 Million Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

BloombergSen Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 56.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,941 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,025 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies makes up 0.1% of BloombergSen Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. BloombergSen Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 445 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on UBER shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Arete Research raised shares of Uber Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.41.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $69.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.81. The company has a market cap of $146.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.84 and a 12 month high of $87.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $206,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,150. This represents a 11.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $2,511,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,046,552.46. This trade represents a 26.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,154 shares of company stock worth $5,793,869. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

