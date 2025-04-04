Provident Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Provident Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 6.7% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 8,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 10,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 271,201 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,060,000 after acquiring an additional 10,118 shares during the period. Finally, RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,067,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $206.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $212.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.11. The stock has a market cap of $134.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.75 and a 52-week high of $242.77.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,644,066.20. This represents a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Honeywell International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. HSBC upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.08.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HON

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

