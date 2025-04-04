World Investment Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

World Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,477 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 63,359 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in AT&T were worth $5,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in AT&T by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 59,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 12,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Investment Management boosted its holdings in AT&T by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 51,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock opened at $28.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.70. The firm has a market cap of $205.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.94 and a 1-year high of $29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.50%.

Several analysts recently commented on T shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Argus upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. DZ Bank raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.21.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

