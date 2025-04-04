Pitcairn Co. Sells 4,469 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Pitcairn Co. trimmed its holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 39.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,783 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,469 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 17.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 16.0% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 4.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 50.8% in the third quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 5,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 2.1% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 62,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Trading Down 11.4 %

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $198.35 on Friday. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $135.29 and a one year high of $326.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $265.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.85). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.68, for a total value of $1,769,860.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,643,728.80. This represents a 2.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total value of $394,972.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 210,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,690,889.35. This represents a 0.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 270,981 shares of company stock valued at $71,914,254. 38.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $330.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Atlassian from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Atlassian from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.73.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

