Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,190 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $10,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. GS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 193.3% during the 4th quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.56, for a total transaction of $2,894,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,063,565.40. This trade represents a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.63, for a total value of $41,163,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,802. This represents a 94.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 477,228 shares of company stock valued at $166,849,043 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $388.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $515.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on Tesla from $259.00 to $225.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Tesla from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, New Street Research raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.65.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $267.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.02, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $309.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $322.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

