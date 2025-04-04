Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.38 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,375 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 0.9% of Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,650,393 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $955,052,000 after acquiring an additional 194,796 shares in the last quarter. United Bank bought a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at $287,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 444,091 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $116,184,000 after purchasing an additional 19,342 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,516,000. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of TSLA opened at $267.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $859.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $309.32 and a 200 day moving average of $322.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. Barclays increased their price target on Tesla from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Glj Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $404.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $440.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.63, for a total transaction of $41,163,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,802. The trade was a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total transaction of $13,189,513.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 477,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,859,478.69. The trade was a 10.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 477,228 shares of company stock worth $166,849,043 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

