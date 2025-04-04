Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 3,009 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. World Investment Advisors grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 6,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 604.9% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 15,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 739.0% in the fourth quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 72,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,909,000 after buying an additional 63,509 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 20,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $791,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 377,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,697,517.92. This trade represents a 1.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $71,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,604,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,913,877,766. This represents a 1.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

Shares of APO opened at $122.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.11 and a 52 week high of $189.49. The stock has a market cap of $69.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 25.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Apollo Global Management from $202.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.