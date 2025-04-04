Bornite Capital Management LP Has $35 Million Stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Bornite Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 106,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. GE Vernova accounts for about 4.7% of Bornite Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Bornite Capital Management LP’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $34,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GEV. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 530.8% in the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 175.0% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $448.00 target price for the company. CICC Research started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on GE Vernova from $374.00 to $436.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on GE Vernova from $487.00 to $427.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.20.

GE Vernova Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $297.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.27 billion and a PE ratio of 53.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $337.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $324.45. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.00 and a 1-year high of $447.50.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

