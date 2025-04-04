Bryce Point Capital LLC Invests $543,000 in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,495 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 42.9% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 231,481 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $27,208,000 after purchasing an additional 69,489 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 29,956 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,521,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,867 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 3,015 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,388 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total value of $2,882,346.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,189 shares in the company, valued at $59,569,772.67. The trade was a 4.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total transaction of $988,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

TJX opened at $125.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $140.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.35. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.35 and a 52 week high of $128.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $16.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.24 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 35.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on TJX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.76.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

