Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Insider Acquires £77,999.85 in Stock

Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Free Report) insider Derek Harding acquired 3,741 shares of Spectris stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,085 ($27.32) per share, with a total value of £77,999.85 ($102,201.06).
Derek Harding also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 26th, Derek Harding sold 22,577 shares of Spectris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,420 ($31.71), for a total transaction of £546,363.40 ($715,884.96).
- On Friday, March 7th, Derek Harding acquired 6 shares of Spectris stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,667 ($34.94) per share, for a total transaction of £160.02 ($209.67).
Spectris Price Performance
LON SXS traded down GBX 62 ($0.81) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 2,054 ($26.91). 527,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,849. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,736.21 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,628.76. Spectris plc has a one year low of GBX 2,016 ($26.42) and a one year high of GBX 3,430 ($44.94). The stock has a market cap of £2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37.
Spectris Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 56.60 ($0.74) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Spectris’s previous dividend of $26.60. Spectris’s payout ratio is presently 30.00%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SXS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Spectris from GBX 3,180 ($41.67) to GBX 3,000 ($39.31) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,765 ($49.33).
About Spectris
The experts in providing insight through precision measurement.
Our purpose is to deliver value beyond measure – going beyond just the measurement.
Precision is at the heart of what we do. Spectris provides global customers with specialist insight through our high-tech instruments and test equipment, augmented by the power of our software.
Through a combination of our hardware, analytical and simulation software, we provide our customers with superior data and invaluable insights that enable them to work faster, smarter and more efficiently.
This equips them with the ability to reduce time to market, improve processes, quality and yield.
