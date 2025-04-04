Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Citigroup

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.02% from the stock’s previous close.

HUN has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Huntsman from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntsman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.63.

Huntsman Stock Performance

Huntsman stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.73. The stock had a trading volume of 501,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,527. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 0.95. Huntsman has a 12 month low of $12.71 and a 12 month high of $26.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.17.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Huntsman had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. As a group, research analysts predict that Huntsman will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Huntsman by 2,388.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. 111 Capital purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Huntsman by 4,078.9% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,015,000 after buying an additional 488,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Huntsman by 150.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 18,555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile



Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

