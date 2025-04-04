Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 162 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Church & Dwight by 224.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $110.70 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.35 and a 1 year high of $116.46. The firm has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.71, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.90 and a 200 day moving average of $106.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 20.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 49.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 11,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $1,216,378.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,437 shares in the company, valued at $707,941.26. The trade was a 63.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total transaction of $6,322,069.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,442.06. This represents a 83.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,570 shares of company stock valued at $7,538,449. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Church & Dwight from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CHD

About Church & Dwight

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.