PAX Financial Group LLC Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

PAX Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,045,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 919.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 493,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,412,000 after acquiring an additional 7,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 19,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,482,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $355.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $352.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $400.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $401.80. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $321.29 and a one year high of $429.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Growth ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.46.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.