Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA Has $269,000 Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA increased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 111.5% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 129 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $1,636,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,632,388. This trade represents a 19.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 64,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,240,000. The trade was a 10.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Trading Down 6.2 %

Shares of UNP stock opened at $223.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.13. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $218.55 and a 1 year high of $258.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. UBS Group cut their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.95.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

