PAX Financial Group LLC Reduces Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

PAX Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,457 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $593,363,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,574,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $499,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,648 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth $98,720,000. Amundi grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,358,213 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,014,000 after purchasing an additional 555,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth approximately $72,672,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 4.4 %

DHI opened at $122.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.80. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.14 and a 52 week high of $199.85.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.24. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on DHI shares. Barclays dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $185.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.93.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

