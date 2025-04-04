Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) is First Western Trust Bank’s 6th Largest Position

First Western Trust Bank raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,569 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of First Western Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $41,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 9,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $166.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.58 and a 200-day moving average of $179.06. The company has a market capitalization of $69.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.01. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $158.83 and a 1-year high of $188.16.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.8308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.