Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Puzo Michael J

Puzo Michael J trimmed its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.1% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 24,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 15.1% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 3,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 27.1% during the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 7,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 415,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,464,000 after acquiring an additional 116,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.94.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $101.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.68. The company has a market cap of $57.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.36. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $96.62 and a twelve month high of $134.85.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 50.36%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

