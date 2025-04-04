Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Trading Up 5.4% on Earnings Beat

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $26.03 and last traded at $25.11. 81,885 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 174,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.82.

The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $22.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SLP shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $678,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,402,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,381,623.44. This trade represents a 0.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,226,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,090,000 after buying an additional 290,414 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Simulations Plus by 4.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,503,000 after buying an additional 28,953 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 607,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,954,000 after acquiring an additional 86,868 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 7,753.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 542,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,141,000 after acquiring an additional 535,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 4.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,367,000 after acquiring an additional 18,924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $492.25 million, a PE ratio of 62.61 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.33.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

Featured Articles

