MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.40.

MCFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 15th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a report on Friday. B. Riley upgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

MCFT traded down $0.64 on Friday, hitting $15.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,388. The firm has a market cap of $264.25 million, a P/E ratio of -39.48 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.58. MasterCraft Boat has a 12 month low of $15.57 and a 12 month high of $23.67.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. MasterCraft Boat had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. Equities analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MasterCraft Boat

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 6.8% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,028,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,731,000 after purchasing an additional 65,412 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 1,697,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,915,000 after buying an additional 390,405 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the 3rd quarter worth $191,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

