Contrasting Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) and Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA)

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) and Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Omega Therapeutics and Century Therapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omega Therapeutics $8.10 million 0.85 -$97.43 million ($1.33) -0.09 Century Therapeutics $6.59 million 5.75 -$136.67 million ($1.63) -0.27

Omega Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Century Therapeutics. Century Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Omega Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omega Therapeutics 0 1 4 0 2.80 Century Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Omega Therapeutics and Century Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Omega Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $9.20, suggesting a potential upside of 7,260.00%. Century Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $4.40, suggesting a potential upside of 900.00%. Given Omega Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Omega Therapeutics is more favorable than Century Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Omega Therapeutics and Century Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omega Therapeutics -902.93% -213.13% -41.24% Century Therapeutics -4,837.73% -61.66% -31.78%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.5% of Omega Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.2% of Century Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Omega Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Century Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Omega Therapeutics has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Century Therapeutics has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Omega Therapeutics beats Century Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Omega Therapeutics

Omega Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company's OMEGA platform enables control of fundamental epigenetic processes to correct the root cause of disease by restoring aberrant gene expression to a range without altering native nucleic acid sequences. It also develops OTX-2002 for hepatocellular carcinoma; OTX-2101 for non-small cell lung cancer; omega epigenomic controllers (OEC) for inflammatory lung diseases, such as neutrophilic asthma, acute respiratory distress syndrome, dermatological, oncology, and rheumatological indications; OEC candidates for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; liver regeneration medicines; and OEC candidates for patients with diabetes and other conditions to treat corneal epithelial injury. In addition, the company develops OEC candidates for the treatment of alopecia, a disorder characterized by patches of non-scarring hair loss affecting the scalp and body. Omega Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Century Therapeutics

Century Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development of genetically engineered allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. Its lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy, under Phase 1 trials targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma. The company is also involved in the development of CNTY-102, a bi-specific CD19 + CD22 CAR-iT product candidate for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma and other B-cell malignancies; and CNTY-107, a Nectin-4 CAR-iT targeted product candidate for Nectin-4 positive solid tumors. In addition, it has a strategic collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to develop and commercialize up to four iNK or iT programs, including CNTY-104, a multi-specific collaboration program targeting acute myeloid leukemia; and CNTY-106, a multi-specific collaboration program for multiple myeloma. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

