Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stock Holdings Reduced by Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $177.00 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $173.87 and a one year high of $219.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $195.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.12. The company has a market capitalization of $94.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $1.2422 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF’s previous dividend of $1.02.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.