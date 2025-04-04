Oriole Resources (LON:ORR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Oriole Resources (LON:ORR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (0.01) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Oriole Resources Stock Down 1.8 %
LON ORR opened at GBX 0.16 ($0.00) on Friday. Oriole Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 0.16 ($0.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 0.42 ($0.01). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.21 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.27. The firm has a market cap of £6.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.79 and a beta of 1.39.
About Oriole Resources
