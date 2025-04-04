Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,642 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,193,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $704,238,000 after purchasing an additional 24,617 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in State Street by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 5,602,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $547,636,000 after buying an additional 561,773 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in State Street by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,422,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $335,884,000 after buying an additional 55,598 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in State Street by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,180,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $214,998,000 after buying an additional 381,260 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in State Street by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,874,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $184,025,000 after acquiring an additional 10,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on State Street from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded State Street from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.07.

In other State Street news, EVP Ann Fogarty sold 3,705 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $368,536.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,667.52. The trade was a 6.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory L. Summe sold 10,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,081,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,023 shares in the company, valued at $10,002,300. This represents a 9.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of STT stock opened at $82.64 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $70.20 and a 12-month high of $103.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 12.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.89%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

