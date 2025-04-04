Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Purchases 86 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PNC. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 21,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,538,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,453,763,000 after buying an additional 726,115 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,214,000. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 186.0% during the fourth quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 399,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,878,000 after acquiring an additional 259,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 38,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,429,000 after acquiring an additional 20,239 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 9.1 %

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $160.99 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.52 and a 1 year high of $216.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.86. The company has a market cap of $63.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.10%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.55%.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $217,076.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,718,365.70. The trade was a 0.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,420 shares of company stock worth $2,320,739. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on PNC shares. HSBC raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday. Compass Point increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.65.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Read More

