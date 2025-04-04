12,470 Shares in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Acquired by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Groupama Asset Managment raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 94,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after acquiring an additional 38,553 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 808.6% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 47,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 42,597 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,018,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $849,783,000 after purchasing an additional 257,465 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,379,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,401,000 after buying an additional 1,225,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Sarah Youngwood sold 14,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $1,102,179.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,398,253.92. This represents a 20.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $285,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,778.56. This trade represents a 5.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NDAQ shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Nasdaq from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.94.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $73.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.65. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.10 and a 52-week high of $84.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 15.10%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

