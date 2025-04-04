Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Purchases 2,238 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC boosted its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,290 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,993,698 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $775,256,000 after purchasing an additional 56,094 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,643,757 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $594,455,000 after purchasing an additional 710,858 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $385,367,000. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its holdings in DexCom by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 2,851,556 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 31,358 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DexCom by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,825,206 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $219,716,000 after buying an additional 91,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Performance

DexCom stock opened at $61.80 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.91 and a twelve month high of $141.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.22, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.72 and its 200 day moving average is $76.94.

Insider Activity at DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). DexCom had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.29%. On average, equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total transaction of $181,641.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,526 shares in the company, valued at $7,259,244.66. This represents a 2.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 14,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total transaction of $990,668.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 313,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,063,918.86. This trade represents a 4.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,009 shares of company stock valued at $8,044,178. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.82.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

