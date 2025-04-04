e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $52.99 and last traded at $52.49, with a volume of 81549 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down from $150.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $153.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.24.

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.41.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.35). e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Sell-side analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at e.l.f. Beauty

In other news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $269,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,888 shares in the company, valued at $127,232.32. The trade was a 67.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of e.l.f. Beauty

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

