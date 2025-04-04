Robert W. Baird Cuts BILL (NYSE:BILL) Price Target to $55.00

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $82.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BILL. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of BILL from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on BILL from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on BILL from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of BILL from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.44.

Shares of BILL opened at $42.65 on Friday. BILL has a 52-week low of $39.53 and a 52-week high of $100.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,264.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.88.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.38). BILL had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 5.90%. Research analysts forecast that BILL will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in BILL by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BILL by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of BILL by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of BILL by 202.5% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in BILL in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

