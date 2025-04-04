RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OPP opened at $8.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.63. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $9.30.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Company Profile

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

