Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,094 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $341,495,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 150.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,838,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,854,000 after buying an additional 1,707,466 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $68,510,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,528,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,570,000 after buying an additional 871,218 shares during the period. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5,644.5% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 874,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,224,000 after acquiring an additional 859,605 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $59.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.33. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $55.27 and a 1-year high of $63.81.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.1907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

